The price of gold and silver has risen dramatically. Jewelry, in short, is becoming more expensive. What can be done? One solution is to choose smaller pieces. Pandora also offers this suggestion with its mini Moments collection, which reduces the size but also the price of the charms. Crafted from sterling silver in its natural color or 14-karat gold-plated version, the new mini hearts are available with a polished metal finish or a diamond-cut surface (i.e., with the metal worked in an irregular pattern) that creates reflections and shadows that enhance the shape.



Pandora’s mini charms are very affordable: €19 for the silver-only version, €29-35 for the 14-karat gold-plated and diamond-cut versions, such as the Diamond-Cut Butterfly Mini Charm. The charms can be paired with classic silver Pandora bracelets, as well as with larger, standard-sized models.

