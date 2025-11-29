Pandora’s Christmas and Holiday-inspired charms.

Christmas is here, followed by the winter holidays. And like every year, Pandora offers charms in keeping with the most sparkling time of the year. The Danish brand’s vast selection of jewelry includes many Christmas-themed elements to add to bracelets or necklaces. For example, the Nutcracker pendant charm, finished in 14-karat gold, with colorful enamel details, a cubic zirconia crystal on the hat, and a moving mouth (€65). A classic is the stylized Christmas tree charm in 925 sterling silver with a gold finish, red and green crystals, and a star (€35).



Among the many holiday-themed charms, the Opalescent Snowflake double pendant is in 925 sterling silver (€59). It features a star with a lab-created opal and the inscription “I Melt For You.” The Christmas Wreath, a classic decoration of this period, is made of 925 sterling silver and decorated with green created crystals and red glitter enamel (55 euros).

