









Keith Haring, who passed away from AIDS in February 1990, was an American pop artist who transformed spray graffiti in New York into the painterly works contested by galleries around the world. Now the simple and immediate figures of him become a source of inspiration for Pandora, which offers a collection of jewels dedicated to Keith Haring. The collection, in natural silver or plated with enamel designs, repeats the figures of stylized men who were the icons of the American painter. The idea is to address an audience fascinated by the hip hop world. The Keith Haring x Pandora collection consists of eight charms and a bracelet, two rings, a necklace and a pair of earrings.



I don’t think art is propaganda; instead it should be something that frees the soul, fosters the imagination and encourages people to move forward.

Keith Haring



Haring is popular culture that is synonymous with break-dance and skateboarding, and has since developed into today’s rappers. The collection is available worldwide and can be purchased online and in Pandora stores, but only for a limited period of time, from 29 September to 31 December.















