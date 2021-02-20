Pandora Wish for those who want to stack rings











A couple of years ago Pandora launched the Wish line, with the idea of ​​fulfilling the desire of those who love combining different jewels together. Each piece in the Pandora Wish Collection, in fact, is designed to allow for a stacked jewelry look, in which thin rings can be superimposed on the same finger. The idea is revived in 2021 with new, more elaborate pieces, but always with the same intention of being able to wear (and therefore buy) more jewels at the same time.



The most important piece is the hand-finished ring made of Pandora Rose (the metal alloy with 14-karat rose gold plating), which is inspired by the geometric elements of the Wish collection. The collection’s V shape, which makes the rings stackable easily, has been integrated into a sparkling heart silhouette. The metal is enriched with colorless cubic zirconia stones. Price: 89 euros. A version in simple sterling silver is also proposed, i.e. without plating, with a price that drops to 49 euros.



















