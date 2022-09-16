









From jewels in silver only, to those in gold-plated silver, up to a line made of 14 karat gold: Pandora has now entered the category of fine jewelry. Witness the Pandora Signature collection, which now presents itself for the first time with 14-karat gold jewelry. The style, shape and basic idea are the same as the jewels of the Signature collection, presented for the first time four years ago, with curved lines and an immediate brand recognition, with the logo engraved in a clearly visible way in the metal. Obviously, in this version, 14-karat gold also increases the value of the jewel.



The Signature collection includes bracelets, now also offered in gold, alongside earrings, necklace with pendant and ring. All the jewels have the same design, with the logo engraved on the surface, but also on the sides of the jewel. A way to underline the strength of the brand, as happens for other houses in the luxury sector. The other jewels of the Signature collection in silver or gold plated with the addition of cubic zirconia crystals remain in the catalog.