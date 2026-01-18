Pandora San Valentino 2026
Pandora San Valentino 2026

Pandora New Products for Valentine’s Day

The Danish brand’s jewelry collections are dedicated to Valentine’s Day, February 14th.

A communication campaign and new Pandora jewelry are launching ahead of Valentine’s Day. The jewelry pieces for Valentine’s Day feature new key and lock symbols, and are part of the Pandora Moments and Pandora Timeless collections. These two symbols of unbreakable love are featured on Pandora necklaces and bracelets with three stones from the Timeless collection, as well as smaller charms from the Pandora Mini collection.

Gioielli Pandora Moments e Pandora Timeless
Pandora Moments and Pandora Timeless Jewelry

The materials used are sterling silver in its natural color or with a 14-karat rose gold finish. The crystals are cubic zirconia. Personalization is at the heart of the February 14th collection: pieces can be personalized with words, a date, drawings, or photos to transform each gift into a memento of something more personal. The Valentine’s Day collection is available online and in Pandora stores worldwide starting January 8th.
Gioielli Pandora per San Valentino
Pandora Jewelry for Valentine’s Day

Tags:

You might be interested in

Red

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Collana Soleil Simple in oro 18 kt e diamanti
Previous Story

Sophie Bille Brahe’s bubbles of diamonds and pearls

Latest from Showroom