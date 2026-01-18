The Danish brand’s jewelry collections are dedicated to Valentine’s Day, February 14th.

A communication campaign and new Pandora jewelry are launching ahead of Valentine’s Day. The jewelry pieces for Valentine’s Day feature new key and lock symbols, and are part of the Pandora Moments and Pandora Timeless collections. These two symbols of unbreakable love are featured on Pandora necklaces and bracelets with three stones from the Timeless collection, as well as smaller charms from the Pandora Mini collection.



The materials used are sterling silver in its natural color or with a 14-karat rose gold finish. The crystals are cubic zirconia. Personalization is at the heart of the February 14th collection: pieces can be personalized with words, a date, drawings, or photos to transform each gift into a memento of something more personal. The Valentine’s Day collection is available online and in Pandora stores worldwide starting January 8th.

