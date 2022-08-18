









Financial news from the world’s largest jewelry group, Pandora. The group’s business continues to sail at high altitude, as evidenced by the data relating to the second quarter of 2022, with a headcount of 3% (+ 17% compared to the corresponding quarter 2019). The growth, the Danish company announced, is supported by the results of the Moments platform, but also by the sales of the new collection dedicated to Marvel characters. But, at the same time, the large US market recorded a decline of 12% compared to 2021: the step backwards is due to the end of the government subsidies paid for the covid. But compared to 2019, organic growth is 59%. Spain and Mexico also recorded double-digit growth, while China continues to suffer the negative impact of closures due to the epidemic and impact on the group’s organic growth for 4% compared to 2021 and 7% compared to 2019. .



Online sales are flying, with organic growth of almost 100% compared to the second quarter of 2019. Ebit (gross margin) was 22.1%. The company also announced its new collection of lab-created diamond jewelry, which will be launched in North America on August 25. Other news from Pandora is the arrival of Mary Carmen Gasco-Buisson, a manager born in the Dominican Republic and of US-Spanish nationality. The manager is currently the Global Vice President of Unilever: she will join Pandora as the new Chief Marketing Officer, reporting to Alexander Lacik, she CEO of the group, and joining the Executive Leadership Team. Mary Carmen Gasco-Buisson is an expert in the growth and transformation of consumer brands in various categories such as fragrances, beauty & personal care and women’s health.













