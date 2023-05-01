Pandora for Mother’s Day

Gioielli Pandora in argento per la festa della mamma
It’s Mother’s Day for Pandora too. For May 2023, the Danish jewelry giant offers new pieces from the Pandora Mother’s Day Moments and Timeless collections. Three, in particular, the jewels selected: the new Love and Mom Amore Eterno earrings are made of 925 sterling silver and sold in pairs. One earring features the word Love, while the other is shaped like the word Mm, with the central letter in the shape of a heart and decorated with a sparkling stone. Price: 29 euros. The Luminous Stones Infinite Heart clasp bracelet has an openwork heart clasp. It features cubic zirconia crystals along the rim and an asymmetrical infinity symbol that traverses and encircles the heart.

Orecchini Love e Mom Pandora
Orecchini Love e Mom

On the back of the clasp is the engraving Family forever and Always. The bracelet has two threads (the raised dividers) which divide it into three sections. Price: 69 euros. The Mom, Eternal Love necklace is also in 925 sterling silver and features the word Mm written in italics, with the central letter in the shape of a heart decorated with three small stones. The necklace has a sliding clasp that allows you to adjust the length. Price: 69 euros.

Il bracciale con Cuore Infinito Pietre Luminose
Il bracciale con Cuore Infinito Pietre Luminose
Collana Mom Amore Eterno
Collana Mom Amore Eterno
Gioielli Pandora per la festa della mamma indossati
Gioielli Pandora per la festa della mamma

