Pandora per Halloween

Pandora jewelry inspired by Halloween and The Nightmare Before Christmas.

In anticipation of Halloween, Pandora is returning to its horror-themed jewelry. The Danish brand has prepared for the holiday dedicated to the world of ghosts with a series of jewelry pieces, such as the Halloween Spirit Pendant charm in 925 sterling silver with the “Yours Forever” engraving. It features the shape of an opening coffin containing a skeleton. Also in the macabre theme is the mini Skull charm with a diamond-cut effect, featuring a knurled metal finish to add sparkle. The Carpe Diem Skull Medallion charm also features an engraved skull holding an eternal message: seize the moment, to live every moment intensely. Before it’s too late.



Pandora also offers a glow-in-the-dark element: the ghost Boo. On the theme of spirits and fears, the brand is also adding the new Disney x Pandora capsule collection inspired by the film The Nightmare Before Christmas, directed by Tim Burton. Jack Skellington is a silver and crystal pendant featuring a skeletal version of Santa Claus, accompanied by the ghost Zero in 925 sterling silver with glow-in-the-dark enamel.









