Pandora collectible with the queen bee











One more Pandora collectible jewel. To celebrate the 20 years of the Pandora Moments bracelet, which decreed the success of the Danish brand, for 2020 the company has decided to propose the jewel together with a series of limited edition charms. The first charm, in January, was the strawberry. Then, in February, the frog prince arrived. For March, the brand proposes the queen bee instead. These historical elements to be added to the bracelet are limited edition, collectible, and therefore are available while stocks last.



The Ape Regina charm, which wears the Pandora’s crown, represents the strength of the group and the energy of nature. Like the others, this charm is made of 925 Sterling Silver and is characterized by a special engraving designed for 20 years, as well as by a special certificate of authenticity which is issued at the time of purchase. The frog prince, however, is inspired by the world of fairy tales and the dream of many women: to find the ideal man. But unfortunately, this only happens in fairy tales.



















