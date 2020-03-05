Pandora closes 30 stores in Italy for the coronavirus











If you plan to buy a modular bracelet, earrings, rings or Pandora necklaces, make a phone call first. The Danish jewelry company, in fact, has decided to close some stores in Italy due to the spread of the coronavirus. Also because, consequently, the epidemic has emptied stores of customers.



Pandora is reopening most of its stores in China even though sales have not returned to their pre-epidemic levels: still 32 of the 237 stores remain closed, after hitting a peak of 100 blocked stores in recent weeks. But the company has now decided to lower the shutters of 30 of its 148 boutiques in Italy. The CEO of Pandora, Alexander Lacik, revealed in an interview with the Reuters agency. At the moment it is not yet foreseen what will happen in the coming weeks, even if the company is optimistic about the evolution of the emergency. Other brands of jewelry, however, also suffer from the consumer crisis linked to the spread of coronavirus.















