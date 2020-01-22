Pandora celebrates its first 20 years with a limited edition collection











The first 20 years of Pandora are celebrated in 2020. It is inevitable that the anniversary is linked to new jewels but, at the same time, to a vintage air. Because Pandora has decided to blow out the candles with the classic Pandora Moments bracelet, the one that made the Danish brand famous and that was launched for the first time in 2000. For the whole year in progress, therefore, every month the brand will propose , one at a time, the 12 most loved charms, but in limited edition.



In January, for example, the brand starts with the first charm: the sweet strawberry. A charm that has had a good success and that has many meanings. Also in this limited edition the charm is made of 925 sterling silver. All the charms are characterized by the engraving made for the 2020 collection and by a certificate of authenticity: a stylized crown placed above the number 20. The idea is to propose a small jewel that becomes a collection.















