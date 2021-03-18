Pandora between spring and Unicef



Flowers and spring are almost a synonym. And if the flowers fade, flower-shaped jewels make spring last all year round. New jewels are now added to the Pandora Garden collection: new rings and new charms present a new shade of color in the Purple Daisy charms and Pink Daisy jewelry. The petals of the Pink Daisy charm are hand painted and enameled to create a shaded effect that perfectly matches the Pandora O Pendant. The Daisy rings feature cubic zirconia crystals in the center of each flower.



In addition, Pandora has been supporting Unicef ​​since 2019 by funding the learning and skills development of young people. The Unicef ​​program is called Dreamcatcher and in Guatemala it helps open the doors to boys and girls by providing students with lower secondary education that is vital to them. In support of the wishes and hopes of children and young people, Pandora has adapted her dream catcher charm by adding the color blue to the existing design and creating a new limited edition charm. The dream catcher is a talisman that was used by indigenous Native American communities to protect against bad dreams and filter only the good ones. For each charm sold, Pandora will donate 15 euros to Unicef. The donations will also help fund essential resources such as textbooks.















