Pandora amulets for autumn











The hand of Fatima, the horseshoe, the moon, the eye that protects against bad luck … These are all symbols widely used in jewelry, especially in the form of pendants. For fall 2020, Pandora also embraces this idea and proposes a series of bracelets, necklaces, rings and earrings that have these icons as their main subject, alone or in the form of pendants to be added to modular bracelets. They are not the first and they will not be the last charms with this much used shape.



But, in truth, the Danish company’s proposal is not limited to these icons that are inspired by superstition or magic (choose the definition you like best). Pandora also adds charms with the simple geometry of the circle, or chains in metal alloy plated with 14 carat rose gold in addition, of course, to those in 925 silver. As always, Pandora’s bijoux add small crystals of white or colored cubic zirconia to increase the sparkle of jewelry.

















