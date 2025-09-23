A jewelry auction at Pandolfini in Milan on November 26 and 27. Up for sale is a selection of Bulgari pieces from the 1970s, considered the Roman fashion house’s most innovative period, which exalted the use of large, vibrantly colored gemstones such as rubies, emeralds, amethysts, turquoise, and coral. This style was appreciated by film stars such as Elizabeth Taylor and Sophia Loren. The Bulgari style, with its large cabochon-cut stones, snake bracelets, and tubogas, has become a jewelry classic that continues to be popular.
Among the pieces in Pandolfini’s November auction are some of the jewels that redefined the canons of 20th-century design, helping to establish Bulgari on the international scene as the epitome of Italian elegance. In addition to the Bulgari jewelry collection, the catalog features a rare Tiffany & Co. bracelet from the 1990s, as well as several jewels from important fashion houses such as Cartier.
Pandolfini Auction Highlights Bulgari
A jewelry auction at Pandolfini in Milan on November 26 and 27. Up for sale is a selection of Bulgari pieces from the 1970s, considered the Roman fashion house’s most innovative period, which exalted the use of large, vibrantly colored gemstones such as rubies, emeralds, amethysts, turquoise, and coral. This style was appreciated by film stars such as Elizabeth Taylor and Sophia Loren. The Bulgari style, with its large cabochon-cut stones, snake bracelets, and tubogas, has become a jewelry classic that continues to be popular.
Latest from news
Chopard’s high jewelry has been accompanied by the Ice Cube collection for a quarter of a
Finarte is auctioning off signature jewelry by designers, artists, and architects The sale is scheduled for
The Bulgari Trombino ring is a style made famous in the 1930s by the Roman fashion
Jewelry returns alongside clothing at Milano Fashion&Jewels (Fiera Milano Rho, September 20-23, 2025). The 2025 edition
For collectors of designer jewelry, the December 8th New York auction, A Legacy of Elegance: Jewels