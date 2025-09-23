A jewelry auction at Pandolfini in Milan on November 26 and 27. Up for sale is a selection of Bulgari pieces from the 1970s, considered the Roman fashion house’s most innovative period, which exalted the use of large, vibrantly colored gemstones such as rubies, emeralds, amethysts, turquoise, and coral. This style was appreciated by film stars such as Elizabeth Taylor and Sophia Loren. The Bulgari style, with its large cabochon-cut stones, snake bracelets, and tubogas, has become a jewelry classic that continues to be popular.



Among the pieces in Pandolfini’s November auction are some of the jewels that redefined the canons of 20th-century design, helping to establish Bulgari on the international scene as the epitome of Italian elegance. In addition to the Bulgari jewelry collection, the catalog features a rare Tiffany & Co. bracelet from the 1990s, as well as several jewels from important fashion houses such as Cartier.

