









The dictionary offers two different definitions for the word panache: an ornamental tuft (for example, of feathers) that is mainly used on a helmet. Or: momentum, extravagance in style and action. Which of the two definitions can be applied to Panache, a brand founded by the Korean designer Cha Seon-young, born in 1982 in Seoul? Korean creativity is in vogue, as evidenced by the success of Asian cinema at the Oscars. And Panache is reported as an emerging designer. After studying at Seoul Arts High School and Ewha Womans University, Cha Seon-young began studying metal crafts at Central Saint Martins in London, England.



Her works that have won the British Art Medal Society competition, and have been hosted at the British Museum, as well as at the S / S London Fashion Week in 2007. With this background, Panache brings together the values ​​of the West and the East. Her design is simple and complicated at the same time. These are simple gold-plated brass jewelry, but with a well-defined style. Her jewelry is now sold all over the world. By the way: the definition adopted by Cha Seon-young for Panache is: feathers on a helmet.