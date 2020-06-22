Palwer, precision in Venice











Among the beautiful things in Venice there are also the jewels of the designer Alessandro Palwer. Here are some examples ♦

Gold, diamonds and rope in the bracelets and necklaces of the Venetian designer Alessandro Palwer. That works precisely on the shapes and volumes of a contemporary classic such as chain links, with elements with clean, rounded or elongated lines, in pink gold and brown diamonds, shiny yellow gold, white gold and gray diamonds. The result? Elegant, yet informal and easy to wear jewelry, that transversal understatement of fashions that makes people ask: “Nice, where did you buy it?”. In short, the maximum of chic. Palwer’s jewels are very different from each other: from the collection inspired by drops of water with moonstones and diamonds, to smoky emerald cut quartz mounted on an intricate combination of curves, to the splendor of the mirrored surfaces.



The designer has an uncommon story: he was born and raised in Rome, but then he focused on Paris, where he worked with Parisian fashion brands and was also creative director of Ungaro for over ten years. Not happy, he also founded a furniture and accessories company: Suite 307. In addition, he also created costumes for many opera productions. But then he decided to move to Venice and design refined jewels, with a rigorous design.

















