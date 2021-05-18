bracciale, COLLANE, vetrina — May 18, 2021 at 4:20 am

Pacharee’s impatient pearls




What does a little girl do when she grows up after for years has followed her gemologist father on his travels in search of precious stones? Wants she creates jewels with many gems? Mistaken. Sophie Pacharee Rogers chose to create gold-plated sterling silver jewelry and lots of baroque pearls. A protest? The desire to break away from the family? Who knows. The fact is that she says she almost secretly enrolled in New York in a jewelry design course organized at the Gia. Before turning to jewelry, however, she tried her hand at designing clothing.

Orecchini pendenti in argento placcato oro 18 carati e perle barocche
Orecchini pendenti in argento placcato oro 18 carati e perle barocche

Sophie lives in New York, but she often returns to Thailand, her country of origin. And that’s where she began her career as a designer with her brand Pacharee, starting with the baroque pearls kept in her mother’s safe. The baroque pearls used, with their irregular shape, are often allergic to a regular setting and offer an interesting aesthetic variety for any type of jewel. However, after having used baroque pearls extensively, Pacharee also introduced some small gems on her jewels, such as sapphires and emeralds. But it is, for now, a limited production.
Orecchini in argento placcato oro e perle
Orecchini in argento placcato oro e perle

Anello doppio in argento placcato oro 18 carati con fili di perle
Anello doppio in argento placcato oro 18 carati con fili di perle
Collana in argento placcato oro 18 carati con perle barocche
Collana in argento placcato oro 18 carati con perle barocche
Collana con pendente in argento placcato oro e zaffiri
Collana con pendente in argento placcato oro e zaffiri

Orecchini in argento placcato oro 18 carati con fili di perle
Orecchini in argento placcato oro 18 carati con fili di perle







