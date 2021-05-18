Pacharee’s impatient pearls











What does a little girl do when she grows up after for years has followed her gemologist father on his travels in search of precious stones? Wants she creates jewels with many gems? Mistaken. Sophie Pacharee Rogers chose to create gold-plated sterling silver jewelry and lots of baroque pearls. A protest? The desire to break away from the family? Who knows. The fact is that she says she almost secretly enrolled in New York in a jewelry design course organized at the Gia. Before turning to jewelry, however, she tried her hand at designing clothing.



Sophie lives in New York, but she often returns to Thailand, her country of origin. And that’s where she began her career as a designer with her brand Pacharee, starting with the baroque pearls kept in her mother’s safe. The baroque pearls used, with their irregular shape, are often allergic to a regular setting and offer an interesting aesthetic variety for any type of jewel. However, after having used baroque pearls extensively, Pacharee also introduced some small gems on her jewels, such as sapphires and emeralds. But it is, for now, a limited production.