Over 700 jewels at Finarte in Milan: major fashion houses, but also colored gemstones.

Jewels will be auctioned on Monday, November 24th and Tuesday, November 25th in Milan with Finarte (Via dei Bossi 2). The auction is curated by Clara Arata, head of the Milan jewelry department, and Vittoria Tomasini, head of the Rome jewelry department, with the exhibition open from Friday, November 21st to Sunday, November 23rd (10:00 am – 7:00 pm). Over 700 lots are up for sale, with a wide price range, including unique pieces or pieces with a distinctive history, dating back to the 1940s, 1950s, and 1960s. Colored gemstones are also on offer, including a 15.45-carat Burmese sapphire ring (starting price €20,000) and an 18-carat Ceylon sapphire ring (starting price €10,000). The selection of Colombian emeralds is extensive, including an 11.00-carat ring with a starting price of €16,000, a 13.09-carat emerald ring (€5,000), and a pair of earrings totaling 5.36 carats (lot 689, €5,000). A 4.00-carat Burmese ruby ​​ring by Bulgari has a starting price of €15,000, while a 61-carat emerald, ruby, and diamond set starts at €25,000.



This is an unmissable event before the holiday season, a chance to secure a truly unique gift. The doors of the Brera headquarters will be open to anyone who wishes to enjoy an immersive experience among precious stones, diamonds, and timeless creations: we will be available to assist visitors in choosing the perfect piece.

Vittoria Tomasini, Head of Finarte’s Rome Jewelry Department

The catalog also features Art Deco jewelry from the 1920s and 1930s. Among the most notable pieces, the following stand out: an elegant bracelet that can be transformed into a necklace or choker, with 12 carats of diamonds (6,000), and a platinum bracelet with 12 carats of diamonds (8,000). Completing the selection are a ring with a 2.30-carat Colombian emerald (2,000), a flower brooch with diamonds totaling 8.00 carats (5,000), and a bracelet with diamonds totaling 5.00 carats (1,800).



Ample space is reserved for jewelry from major Italian and international fashion houses. A 7.93-carat sapphire ring by Buccellati is offered for €8,000. Various Van Cleef & Arpels creations from the Alhambra collection, with necklaces and bracelets ranging from €1,500 to €3,000. A Boucheron bracelet with colored stones totaling 5 carats starts at €14,000, accompanied by a pair of diamond earrings totaling 3.80 carats (€4,000). The section closes with two rare and exclusive pieces: a David Webb bracelet (€25,000) and a pair of earrings signed JAR (€7,000).



A separate piece is a one-of-a-kind piece presented to the public for the first time: an extremely rare masterpiece of Persian goldsmith art, created about a century ago, among the first examples of white gold workmanship in Persia, a true aesthetic revolution for the time (starting price €40,000). Its rose-cut diamonds, chosen for their depth of light and the symbolic value attributed to the memory of the earth, culminate in the central gem, an emblem of the light of dawn, a symbol of rebirth and protection. It was kept for decades in a private collection as a family talisman.