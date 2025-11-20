Gioielli con smeraldi colombiani, lotti 495, 688, 689
Gioielli con smeraldi colombiani, lotti 495, 688, 689

Over 700 jewels at Finarte

Over 700 jewels at Finarte in Milan: major fashion houses, but also colored gemstones.

Jewels will be auctioned on Monday, November 24th and Tuesday, November 25th in Milan with Finarte (Via dei Bossi 2). The auction is curated by Clara Arata, head of the Milan jewelry department, and Vittoria Tomasini, head of the Rome jewelry department, with the exhibition open from Friday, November 21st to Sunday, November 23rd (10:00 am – 7:00 pm). Over 700 lots are up for sale, with a wide price range, including unique pieces or pieces with a distinctive history, dating back to the 1940s, 1950s, and 1960s. Colored gemstones are also on offer, including a 15.45-carat Burmese sapphire ring (starting price €20,000) and an 18-carat Ceylon sapphire ring (starting price €10,000). The selection of Colombian emeralds is extensive, including an 11.00-carat ring with a starting price of €16,000, a 13.09-carat emerald ring (€5,000), and a pair of earrings totaling 5.36 carats (lot 689, €5,000). A 4.00-carat Burmese ruby ​​ring by Bulgari has a starting price of €15,000, while a 61-carat emerald, ruby, and diamond set starts at €25,000.

Anello con zaffiro Burma taglio ottagonale a gradini di ct 15,45, contorno in diamanti taglio brillante per totale ct 2,00 circa
Ring with a 15.45-ct Burma sapphire, octagonal-cut, surrounded by brilliant-cut diamonds, totaling approximately 2.00 ct

This is an unmissable event before the holiday season, a chance to secure a truly unique gift. The doors of the Brera headquarters will be open to anyone who wishes to enjoy an immersive experience among precious stones, diamonds, and timeless creations: we will be available to assist visitors in choosing the perfect piece.
Vittoria Tomasini, Head of Finarte’s Rome Jewelry Department

The catalog also features Art Deco jewelry from the 1920s and 1930s. Among the most notable pieces, the following stand out: an elegant bracelet that can be transformed into a necklace or choker, with 12 carats of diamonds (6,000), and a platinum bracelet with 12 carats of diamonds (8,000). Completing the selection are a ring with a 2.30-carat Colombian emerald (2,000), a flower brooch with diamonds totaling 8.00 carats (5,000), and a bracelet with diamonds totaling 5.00 carats (1,800).

Lotto 655 Bulgari Anello con rubino. Base dasta E 15
Bulgari, ring with a Burma ruby, approximately 4.00 ct, surrounded by brilliant-cut and baguette-cut diamonds, totaling 2.50 ct

Ample space is reserved for jewelry from major Italian and international fashion houses. A 7.93-carat sapphire ring by Buccellati is offered for €8,000. Various Van Cleef & Arpels creations from the Alhambra collection, with necklaces and bracelets ranging from €1,500 to €3,000. A Boucheron bracelet with colored stones totaling 5 carats starts at €14,000, accompanied by a pair of diamond earrings totaling 3.80 carats (€4,000). The section closes with two rare and exclusive pieces: a David Webb bracelet (€25,000) and a pair of earrings signed JAR (€7,000).
Parure con pietre di colore
Set with colored stones

A separate piece is a one-of-a-kind piece presented to the public for the first time: an extremely rare masterpiece of Persian goldsmith art, created about a century ago, among the first examples of white gold workmanship in Persia, a true aesthetic revolution for the time (starting price €40,000). Its rose-cut diamonds, chosen for their depth of light and the symbolic value attributed to the memory of the earth, culminate in the central gem, an emblem of the light of dawn, a symbol of rebirth and protection. It was kept for decades in a private collection as a family talisman.

The allure of a catalog like this lies in the ability to explore jewelry from different eras and styles, designed for different occasions and offered with accessible estimates. It is an opportunity to discover increasingly rare and hard-to-find pieces, capable of combining aesthetic value, history, and desire.
Clara Arata, Head of the Milan Jewelry Department at Finarte

Boucheron, bracciale con pietre di colore e diamanti
Boucheron, bracelet with colored stones and diamonds

Tags:

You might be interested in

Red

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Collezione Reverse Baby di Nanis indossata
Previous Story

The Nanis Reverse collection becomes Baby

Collezione Petit Perlage
Next Story

Petit Perlage by Giovanni Raspini

Latest from news

Lavorazione di un gioielli nell'atelier Pasquale Bruni

Fifth Jewelry Summit

Arezzo hosts the fifth edition of the Jewelry Summit organized by Italian Exhibition Group. The Italian