Ottaviani is now officially a company registered in the Register of Historic Brands of National Interest. It is a prestigious recognition awarded to the company from Recanati (Macerata) by the institution established by Unioncamere, in collaboration with the Chambers of Commerce, thanks to a decree of the Minister of Economic Development and through which Ottaviani reconfirms its status as an icon in the panorama of Italian precious items.



Founded way back in 1912, and then becoming an industry in 1945, Ottaviani has maintained a constant commitment to innovation, quality and Italian design over the years. Photo frames, lamps, centerpieces, sacred objects, paintings, watches and jewelry have represented wedding gifts par excellence or objects to be given as gifts for important occasions, engagement jewelry or precious ornaments for homes, studies and workplaces. A union that gives rise to jewels, accessories and household objects with a strong presence that, by harmonizing with the most diverse personal and furnishing styles, enhance the person who wears them or the context in which they are placed.



This philosophy has allowed the company to carve out a leading position in the national and international panorama, a role also recognized by the requests for the supply of emblems representing the most important sporting and cultural events by the related organizing committees. The case of excellence, found in this sense, is related to the company’s involvement as a partner of the Turin 2006 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, as the official supplier of award, participation and commemorative medals.