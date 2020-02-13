The special gems of Forever Unique











There are many gem specialists who, from the simple passion (and competence) for precious stones, evolve into jewelers: this is the case of Osigem, a Milanese company (located a stone’s throw from Piazza Duomo), born from studies and activity in diamond trade by Aberto Osimo, and who launched the Forever Unique brand.



The jewelery brand stands out because it uses, among other things, the cut of the Ideal Square diamond. They are stones extracted and worked in Canada with very refined cutting techniques: 68 facets that create the Cuori & Frecce path. In short, it enhances the reflections of light inside, doubling it. With these premises, here is Memory: platinum and diamond jewelry. Platinum and the Everlasting patent, explains the company, ensure constant hardness and brightness over time, without scratches even after years of daily use. In his intentions, Memory “celebrates time through an evocative and multisensory journey in which jewels are associated with musical instruments and forms”.



Osigem has also signed an agreement with De Beers Group which allows the company to import diamonds certified by the Iidgr, International Institute of Diamond Grading & Research, part of the De Beers Group of Companies. The diamonds, accompanied by the Diamond Grading Report, bear the initials Dbg (De Beers Group) Iidgr followed by the certificate number. Reported on the certificate itself and engraved on the diamond belt thanks to a special laser engraving, the brand guarantees its quality and origin. In fact, in addition to the usual 4 C, Carat (carat), Color (color), Clarity (purity) and Cut (cut), De Beers certifies, for its diamonds, a fifth C, Confidence (certainty), to indicate safety which comes from the transparent extraction path. Giulia Netrese
















