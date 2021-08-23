









The novelties of Orsini, Valenza’s goldsmith company specializing in wedding and solitary rings ♦

Gold, diamonds, precious stones, but also silver: the ingredients of classic jewelry are those that Orsini uses to make his collections. Like many family businesses, the founder Nando Orsini, who started the brand in the 1970s, was joined by his sons Sandro and Laura, but without affecting the philosophy of the project. Orsini’s jewels actually represent the continuity between past and present: like the wedding rings in white gold and rose or yellow gold, with a soft contrast between the two colors.



Orsini, a goldsmith company born in the Valenza Po district, actually has a specialization in rings, especially solitary and wedding rings, with a large catalog that includes the most classic and the most innovative models. Not only: the wedding rings, all handmade, can be customized. The company, in addition to offering its collections, also works on behalf of third parties. Orsini Group is the result of the collaboration between Effegi di Giovanni Orsini and Franco Orsini, Valencian companies specialized in the micro-setting of precious stones. For years Orsini has been working with important jewelery houses for the creation of jewels with their brand.