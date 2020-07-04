OroSoffiato, creativity is precision











OroSoffiato: an Italian jewelery brand that boasts the precision of a Swiss watch ♦

Giuseppe De Cassan is an entrepreneur of Arcugnano, a small town in the province of Vicenza, who founded Effe Due, a company that produces jewelry. From production for third parties, Effe Due has given birth to OroSoffiato, a brand with which it proposes new collections. Simple jewels, but also with an original design. A model of jewelry that pleases and that is also appreciated abroad. And this also thanks to the production capacity, an aspect that should not be underestimated: Effe Due was the first company in Italy to make jewelery using the electroforming method, in the proprietary laboratory, with a special binary alloy made up of only noble metals: gold and silver.



The jewels, that is, are totally devoid of copper, indium and cadmium. Not only that: the company emphasizes the use of an atomic absorption and x-ray spectrometer, which guarantees the accuracy of the proportions between the different metals used (with a tolerance of at least 3 thousandths). The galvanic treatment adds the desired color of gold just as accurately. And it is almost obvious that, with these premises, the design is not only manual, but also carried out with the help of 3D drawing software. In short, nothing is left to chance to achieve perfect jewelry. Margherita Donato















