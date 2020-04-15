Oroarezzo still changes date: it will be at the end of July











Optimism is one of the basic elements for those who do business, but sometimes, as in the case of Oroarezzo, it turns out to be excessive. For this reason, the Italian Exhibition Group has decided to further move Oroarezzo 2020 to July, after on March 5 the fair was postponed to April 18 due to the coronavirus. A too optimistic date, in fact.



The new edition of Oroarezzo 2020, if all goes well, will be held from Saturday 18 to Tuesday 21 July. But Ieg says he is listening to the response to the companies in the sector, which have been stopped for weeks due to the health emergency. In short, we need to see how the jewelry manufacturers and, above all, the buyers will react, since there are few international flights at the moment. In fact, “aware that the current situation may not allow international buyers to reach Tuscany, Ieg is planning an edition of Oroarezzo omnichannel to maximize meeting opportunities in any case”.



Furthermore, the Italian Exhibition Group announces that “together with the international bodies and in constant harmony with associations and exhibitors, the countries of origin of the buyers will be carefully selected, evidently in light of the individual and different evolutions of the health status”.

The Business Meeting platform will also be activated, used for over ten years by Ieg with excellent customer satisfaction for the matching exhibitors-buyers. For this global networking tool, important integrations developed specifically for Oroarezzo 2020 are being finalized, which, for example, will allow meetings with buyers by videoconference on each individual stand.















