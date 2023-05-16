Oroarezzo shines again

Oroarezzo 2023 went well, the results indicate: +40% in attendance of visitors compared to 2022 and at the level of 2019 from a hundred countries, more numerous than in recent years. Visitors arrived in 42% of Europe (especially Spain, France and Romania), from the Middle East (25.5%), the Americas (11.3%) and Asia (11%), Africa (9.1%). The number of hosted buyers doubled: 430, from 55 countries, thanks to the synergy with Agenzia Ice. The 2023 edition was characterized by a new positioning on the calendar of appointments for the gold and jewelery business. Furthermore, the event organized by Ieg gave more space to goldsmith and jewelery production and to the technology segment.



Visitors also found a new layout that facilitated the experience between different exhibition sectors, a large investment in the contingent of buyers all reported by exhibitors as important buyers and finally a growing content program and the involvement of the younger generations with the new Talents category of the Première contest . Talents has expanded the audience of creatives who have measured themselves with the theme of light to the students of three training courses of local goldsmith schools: the Master in History, Design and Marketing of Jewelery of the University of Siena Campus of Arezzo, the ‘Professional Technical Institute Margaritone and the Liceo Statale Piero della Francesca, both in Arezzo.