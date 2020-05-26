Oroarezzo postponed to 2021, now an online edition











Yellow gold with white flag. The Oroarezzo fair has been definitively canceled. It was scheduled for April 18-21, but the coronavirus had prompted IEG, the company that organizes the event, to postpone the appointment to June 19-22. Even that date, however, turned out to be optimistic and OroArezzo was moved to 18-21 July. In the middle of summer. Now the decision has come to suspend the fair for 2020. Too complicated. Too many companies that have lost months of work. Too many buyers who have given up for fear of contagion or because the date has proved irreconcilable.



Ieg, the Italian Exhibition Group, in concert with the production and association leaders of the sector, has thus decided to postpone and look at 2021, «as the conditions for offering customers the overall and high standard of international buyers that have always been guaranteed to a market, do not yet exist of great value for the country ».



Instead of the appointment, Ieg proposes Oroarezzo On Stage, which will host a virtual showcase capable of showing the creations of the client companies to the world markets, companies that will be assisted in the creation of professional photographic services for a catalog enhanced with photos, videos and news of product.



The Premiere competition by Beppe Angiolini, honorary president of the Chamber of Fashion Buyers and art director of Oroarezzo will also be digital. The initiative will be dedicated to the jewel symbol of the restart, exploiting the potential of online communication, of the social one. On June 9 Angiolini will launch the title of the 2020 competition during a live Instagram.















