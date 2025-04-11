The theme of the contest that accompanies each edition of Orarezzo has been defined. The theme of the 2025 edition is: mirror of time. The idea to be developed for the 34th edition of Première is that of jewelry between contemporary design and the heritage of the Made in Italy tradition, objects that change with the movements of the body. The competition of Oroarezzo, an Italian Exhibition Group show held from 10 to 13 May at Arezzo Fiere e Congressi, includes unique pieces created by the companies participating in the competition, exhibited in the two large windows in the center of the Chimera pavilion during the days of the event. Third edition for the Talents category, reserved for young students of Italian goldsmith schools and designers under 30. Awards ceremony on Sunday 11 May at Arezzo Fiere e Congressi.



Time is a constantly changing reflection and the jewel becomes its witness. In every reflection an emotion, in every light a story where the jewels not only shine, but tell the infinite beauty that multiplies in every mirror. A glamorous theme that plays on the contrast between fashion and the brilliance of reflections. A theme on the art of reflection, exploring how jewels can reflect not only light, but also emotions, personality and style. The concept of the mirror of time is based on the idea that jewels are not only precious objects but custodians of memory. Every reflection is a fragment of life.

Beppe Angiolini, art director of Oroarezzo and president of the jury



Première welcomes visitors to Oroarezzo in the true sense of the word with all the creativity of Italian goldsmith manufacturing. The attachment to the competition by the exhibiting companies is evidence of a deep bond between the event and its production district. And it is also the culmination of a complete offer that can be found in the pavilions of Arezzo Fiere e Congressi: from white label production to machinery, to packaging, at Oroarezzo the market can customize objects and collections counting on the ability of Made in Italy goldsmiths to combine quality and creativity. Like the unique pieces of Première. With the Talents category we encourage young aspiring designers and put them in contact with the business world: the winner will see his project realized for the Summit del Gioiello Italiano in December, thanks to the collaboration of partner companies in the area. Matteo Farsura, head of the Jewellery & Fashion division of Ieg