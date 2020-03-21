Oriental dream for Swarovski











Swarovski speaks of the charm of the Orient for its new Oriental Dream collection. But more than fascination for the East, one should speak of attraction for Eastern religions and philosophies. The collection of bijoux with the classic crystals of the Austrian Maison, in fact, brings together a series of symbols that, wanting to be picky, in real life are opposed. For example, the pendants in the shape of Buddha together with the eye of Allah, the Om sign and the hand of Fatima, but also the koi carp that are so popular in Japan or the mandalas that are used for meditation by Hindu gurus. Of course, however, here we are not talking about philosophy, but about bijoux.



Indeed, amulets and lucky symbols have already been used in previous Swarovski collections. Earrings, bracelets, rings and necklaces from the collection are made of metal with a subtle gold plating and, of course, many home crystals. Prices: a pair of earrings costs 79 euros, a necklace 119 euros or 149 euros in the model with four charms.

















