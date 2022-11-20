









The orchid family is one of the largest: within it there are about 28,000 species identified by botanists, distributed in about 763 genera. The number of orchid species is nearly equal to the number of fish, more than double the number of bird species, and about four times the number of mammal species. As if that weren’t enough, there are also jewels in the shape of orchids. Some of these are offered by the Tuscan brand Amen.



The orchid is one of the flowers that is often used in fine jewelry, because it is considered a sensual symbol linked to the theme of love. In the case of the Amen collection, however, these are bijoux with an affordable price, which slightly exceeds 100 euros in the case of earrings. The collection, which is called Natura, includes rings, pendants or earrings, and is made of 925 silver in natural white color, or rosé rhodium-plated and with the addition of white or black zircons. The jewels are all in the shape of a flower with double petals.