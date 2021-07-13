









For some time, jewelry has been sensitive to the issues of sustainability and environmental balance. This is also demonstrated by the initiative of Opsobjects through the Ops! Icon collection of chevalier rings, made with 95% recycled silver. The reused metal thus reduces the impact on pollution resulting from the extraction of the metal (water consumption, CO2 emissions and energy expenditure). Opsobjects has entered into a collaboration with Chimet, a company that produces pure precious metals from recycled materials, such as those deriving from used jewelry or industrial waste and, for less than 5%, from mines.



For this reason, Chimet has been included in the Lbma Good Delivery for gold and silver and adopts a management system for due diligence compliant with standards that refer to the OECD guidelines for responsible sourcing. An increasingly sustainable collection that respects the planet and winks at one of the trends of the moment, the chevalier rings, reinterpreted and animated by the unmistakable twist Ops !. A classic of jewelry that has its roots in aristocratic fashion and is back in trend in different versions, enriched with colored stones or crystals, animated by engraved or relief figures. Opsobjects Icon rings in recycled 925 silver are handmade in Italy.