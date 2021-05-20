Open days with numbers in recovery for Tarì











Balance sheet of the Open Days at the Tarì goldsmith center in Marcianise (Caserta, Italy). The b2b event from 14 to 17 May saw the presence of 450 companies, with attendance recovering, which are close to those of 2019, confirmed by the satisfaction of operators for the commercial feedback. In particular, 12,600 visitors were registered, with over 3,200 first entries of Italian buyers.



This is not the time to just count numbers and turnover. Our goal is something else: to actively contribute, in a synergistic way, to the recovery of our sector. With this initiative, we intended to stand alongside all Italian jewelry professionals, whether they be producers or jewelers, and offer them the opportunity to meet again, in safety and concreteness. These days represented the first concrete opportunity to return to look at the next few months with confidence, and to glimpse, this time concretely, a light at the end of the tunnel.

Vincenzo Giannotti, president of Tarì

Organization aimed at scheduling arrivals and presences, pre-arranged agendas of commercial appointments, strict compliance with protocols, personalized assistance services, have made it possible to reassure and raise awareness of jewelers from all regions, in particular from Lazio, Puglia, Calabria, Campania itself, which today focus on the recovery announced by the relaunch of the Italian tourism sector. Next goal, immediately after the summer, is the Open appointment! scheduled from 8 to 11 October. On that occasion, the Goldsmith Center will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Center, with the presentation of the new identity, dedicated to an innovative and increasingly emotional vision of the jewel.