









What could the daughter of a recycled metals trader with a mining grandfather do in life? The fate of Xiao Wang, jewelry designer and founder of her small Maison in New York, was written in her destiny. To these roots we must also add to his confessed passion for manga and pop art. But, in truth, the designer’s story does not end here, because before focusing on jewels, which are also distributed through large online platforms, Xiao Wang was also an actress and model: she also studied fashion design at Fit in New York.



Xiao Wang’s jewels are made of recycled gold, but another (rather rare) aspect is the rule of using natural colored gemstones, that is, not treated with chemical products, oils or heated to make the color more intense or correct defects. Tourmalines, fancy colored diamonds, emeralds, are therefore offered in the same conditions as they were in the earth, apart form.