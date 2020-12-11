Online visits to the Jewelery Museum











Visiting an online museum is nothing new, but it has become a must in times of pandemics. This is why the Vicenza Jewelery Museum proposes the itinerary entitled «An Italian story» through the web. The Jewelery Museum is a space dedicated to the world of jewelry. It was inaugurated in 2015 and is managed by Italian Exhibition Group (the company that organizes Vicenzaoro) in collaboration with the Municipality of Vicenza. The inauguration of the new route is scheduled for Tuesday 15 December at 6 pm, live on the museum website.



The new edition of the itinerary is entrusted to the presentation of the director, Alba Cappellieri, and to Marco Carniello, group brand director Jewelery & Fashion of Ieg. The jewels on display were selected by a scientific committee that involved the main districts of Vicenza, Valenza, Arezzo and Torre del Greco for the first time: The pieces arranged inside the venue, the rooms inside the Basilica Palladiana, they can then be visited online. After the health emergency, of course, normal direct visits will resume. For now, however, you can visit the settings of the nine thematic rooms, Symbol, Magic, Function, Beauty, Art, Fashion, Design, Icons and the Future, online.



















