Online service for Tiffany high jewelery











How to sell high jewelry if air travel is reduced, lockdowns for covid are rampant and people are increasingly at home? Tiffany thinks that, after all, if they are sold by telephone for millions of dollars pieces during the great auctions of magnificent jewels, also the company needs adapt: ​​the high jewelery creations of Tiffany & Co., in fact, can now be touched by hand ( so to speak) via the internet. The idea is called, not surprisingly, Everything is Possible and is a service that brings online the unique pieces of high jewelery from the Maison.



This is not, however, a simple gallery of images: those who want to examine these jewels, which cost tens of thousands of euros or dollars, must have an digital appointment. Through the web, with particularly detailed images, you can then admire the most exclusive creations with the help of an expert guide: a certified gemologist Gia (the American Gemological Institute), who thanks to his competence and his technical contribution, can better describe the quality of the gems used and the goldsmith techniques behind the jewels. There are many gems that Tiffany has discovered and introduced into jewelry. For example, tanzanite, kunzite (which takes its name from George Kunz, historical chief gemologist of Tiffany), morganite or tsavorite.



These jewels are designed to be worn every day and not only on special occasions, perfectly integrated into the life of the women who wear them. It is the fusion of classic shapes, diamonds of different cuts and colored gems that makes them suitable for everyday wear.

Reed Krakoff, Chief Artistic Officer of Tiffany & Co



Among the available jewels, the platinum bracelet and ring with diamonds and tsavorite, an intense green color stone, the bracelet created with elegant pink sapphire petals, the platinum earrings with diamonds and tanzanites, the platinum and gold necklace yellow with diamonds and turquoise and the bracelet with pavé diamonds, both designed by the genius of Jean Schlumberger for Tiffany & Co.

















