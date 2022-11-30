Gioielli, Jewelry, Joaillerie, Joyas, Jewelen

Anello Panthère di Cartier in oro bianco, diamanti e uno zaffiro rosa

Online jewels between Panthère and Serpenti

Online jewelry auctions have become a real revolution for fans of the genre. In fact, they allow you to be present virtually from all over the world, and this will also be the case for the new online auction at Christie’s. The Jewels Online are on sale until December 8, with a selection that includes jewels of various kinds, from ancient to contemporary, as well as diamonds and colored stones. The catalog includes jewels from Maisons and designers such as Belperron, Boucheron, Buccellati, Bulgari, Cartier, David Webb, Harry Winston, Hermès, Oscar Heyman & Brothers, Raymond Yard, Taffin, Tiffany & Co., Van Cleef & Arpels and Verdura.

Bulgari, bracciale Serpenti in oro bianco e diamanti
Bulgari, bracciale Serpenti in oro bianco e diamanti

Over half of the sale is offered without reserve and will be on display during Christie’s Luxury Week at the Rockefeller Center galleries in New York City December 2-5. The highest expectations are for an unmounted D-color diamond weighing a hefty 50.06 carats (estimate $2-4 million). Among the jewels are a Panthère ring by Cartier with colored sapphires, multiple gems and diamonds (estimate 40,000-60,000), and the Taj Mahal earrings with diamonds (20,000-30,000) by the same Maison. Another collector’s item is a Serpenti bracelet with Bulgari diamonds (40,000-60,000). The sale also features pieces from private collections, including those of Susan Lasker Brody, the David and Laura Finn Collection, owned by Virginia Kraft-Payson and Bourne Strassburger.
Orecchini Taj Mahal di Cartier in oro bianco e diamanti
Orecchini Taj Mahal di Cartier in oro bianco e diamanti

Anello eternity in oro bianco e diamanti di Van Cleef & Arpels
Anello eternity in oro bianco e diamanti di Van Cleef & Arpels
Spilla di Van Cleef & Arpels a forma di leopardo
Spilla di Van Cleef & Arpels a forma di leopardo
Collana di Van Cleef & Arpels in oro, diamanti, onice
Collana Alhambra di Van Cleef & Arpels in oro e lapislazzuli

Anello di Harry Winston con rubino e diamanti
Anello di Harry Winston con rubino e diamanti

Anello Panthère di Cartier in oro bianco, diamanti e uno zaffiro rosa
Anello Panthère di Cartier in oro bianco, diamanti e uno zaffiro rosa







