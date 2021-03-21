One Star for Comete



In cosmic space, comets travel among the stars. In the world of jewelry, the stars travel with Comete. The Muraro family brand, in fact, offers the Stella (star) collection, in two versions: 18 carat gold and diamonds or in silver. The classic shape of the five-pointed star, in any case, is the leitmotif of the collection. White or rosé gold, in some cases used together. The jewels also have, in the presentation of the line, a lucky function. Necklaces with pendants and earrings are the pieces most characterized by the style of the collection, which is added to the large production of the company, which also specializes in the bridal line.



Comete is a brand of Muraro Lorenzo, a large goldsmith company founded in 1975: it is based in Olmo di Creazzo, near Vicenza and employs about 120 people. The Comete brand was created in 1996 and immediately established itself among the main ones with classic jewels, but in a price range that does not exceed 1,500 euros.

















