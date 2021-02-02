On Valentine’s Day, love letters for Piaget











Romeo and Juliet, the most famous (unlucky) lovers in the world. The Juliet Club is named after their story, an association of volunteers that for years has kept alive the legend of the two most famous lovers in the world, responding to all the letters addressed to the heroine of the romantic story par excellence: Juliet Capulet. And, for the Valentine’s Day 2021 this club will be supported by Piaget.



The Swiss Maison believes that transmitting values ​​and passion to future generations is the only way to pursue innovation and, for this reason, has decided to ask Generation Z kids to challenge themselves and express themselves on the subject of Love by writing a real letter to Juliet. To promote this initiative, on the occasion of the feast of lovers, the Maison Piaget asked the young actress Elisa Visari to launch an appeal through its social channels. Elisa will wear the jewels of Piaget’s Possession collection thus becoming the youngest friend of the Italian brand of the brand.

Participating in the initiative is easy: just send a love letter to the e-mail address piaget@julietclub.com by 14 February and post it on your Instagram profile using the hashtag #PiagetinLove #PiagetValentinesDay #ExtraordinaryLove.

















