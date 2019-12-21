On the waves with Waskoll

vetrina — December 21, 2019 at 4:00 am

In Paris, the soft and nostalgic lines of the Orient in the jewels of the Waskoll brothers ♦

In Paris, the brothers Cyril and Kirk Waskoll are the heirs of a long tradition of jewelers and gemologists. Recently, after many years, the historic boutique 19 rue de la Paix (in the heart of the Jewellery Quarter, near Place Vendome), he added the store at 32 avenue George V. The pair of brothers has divided the tasks: the first design the jewelry, the second chooses gemstones. The result are rich collections of value both for the machining type of jewelry, both for the use of gems of great value, often also large. In 2009 the company he also received the diplome as Company EPV (French Excellence).

Collier con diamanti e zaffiri multicolori della collezione Flamme
A title that is the proof of high quality jewelery and stones signed by Waskoll. An example of the work of the House are the pieces of the Wave collection you see on this page: the shape of the rings is determined by the sinuous waves of yellow or white gold, the waves precisely, which have embedded the stones: diamonds, or rubies, emeralds or sapphires. Matilde de Bounvilles

Waskoll, collana con diamanti bianchi e gialli
Anello in oro rosa e zaffiri di diversi colori
Orecchini con tagli di forme differenti
Pendente in oro e diamanti
Collezione Wave, pendente con rubini
Orecchini Wave con diamanti
Collier in oro bianco e zaffiri multicolori
Bracciale in oro giallo con zaffiri e diamanti
Anello in oro rosa e diamanti
Collezione Wave: anello in oro bianco e smeraldi
Anello in oro bianco e zaffiri colorati
