









The history of Officina Bernardi began 35 years ago by two Venetian goldsmiths, the brothers Francesco and Carlo Bernardi, first with the production of silver jewelry and more recently also in gold. Successful jewels, such as those of the Moon line, have also been offered in the United States and now they also have a home in Milan with a new single-brand store, which is added to the other 800 points of sale including jewelers, boutiques and department stores. But in addition to commercial expansion, Officina Bernardi has also expanded the marketing dictionary, adding the definition hyper to its production.



In short, necklaces, bracelets and earrings have become Hyper-Jewelry. According to the company, being Hyper means “always questioning the present, maintaining the constant desire to improve, experiment and create, pushing matter beyond the limit. They are so statement jewels, which remain impressed not through a simple logo, but in the shapes full of meanings that compose them and in the quality of their workmanship ». Alongside the original faceted spheres, Officina Bernardi’s jewels now offer a soft structure, in white or yellow gold, with the addition of precious stones, such as diamonds, sapphires and rubies set in small crowns.