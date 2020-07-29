Nuba, a bracelet for Valenza











Bijoux to support the jewelry factories in Valenza (Italy) brought to their knees by the covid emergency. It is not a charity, but a project that gives work to the artisans of the jewelry district. The idea is by Milena Bernocco, director of the Different Class jewelers, with the Nuba bracelets project. It is a small bracelet, with the seal of the Valencian craftsmen famous all over the world for their unique jewels.



The bracelet is available at a cost of 89 euros in three variants: with a customizable silver plate, yellow gold plated and rose gold plated. The cords are in different colors and all handmade. You can add a 0.01 carat precious stone (with the addition of 49 euros) to choose from glitter, blue sapphire, pink sapphire and ruby.















