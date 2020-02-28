Not just hamburgers: McDonald’s sells a jewel in gold, diamonds and emeralds











Not all jewels are to be worn: some, such as the one proposed by McDonald’s, are to be used when sitting at the table. The largest American fast food chain, in fact, has decided to sell a jewel. Or, better, to put it up for auction. The strange idea is to celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of the Shamrock Shake, a spearmint smoothie sold in some McDonald’s restaurants in March to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in the United States, Canada and, of course, Ireland.



In honor of the dessert, in fact, McDonald’s presented a solid gold cup, which can be used to taste the green smoothie. The Golden Shamrock Shake is handmade, in 18 carat gold, and has 50 yellow diamonds in the shape of golden arches and 50 colorless diamonds, as well as emeralds on the upper and lower edges.



A team of craftsmen took over 140 hours to create the cup, which was put up for auction: the proceeds went to the charity organization created by the founder of fast food, Ronald McDonald House. The cup was valued by Solomon Brothers Jewelers for $ 90,000.















