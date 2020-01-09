Non-stop online sales for Faraone Casa d’Aste: debut with gold











Online auctions are a phenomenon that has expanded the audience of jewelry and watch buyers. And not only the big names in the sector have decided to take the opportunity. Now also Faraone Casa d’Aste, a company based in Milan, has planned to offer online sales practically non-stop.



The idea is to organize a unique online auction for 2020. The sale is scheduled with a succession of themed auctions lasting 15 days, for a total of 16 appointments for users who register on the website, on which the calendar will be published monthly.



This continuous succession of auctions will offer more opportunities to sellers and buyers compared to the classic two annual auction sales organized by Faraone Casa d’Aste in May and November.

The calendar of appointments will be drawn up during the year in order to be able to follow in a targeted manner only the auctions for the lots of own interest, which will be displayed throughout the auction period at the show room in via Montenapoleone 9 in Milan. First date: the February auction, which will focus on the golden age. While 15 days later it will be the turn of the clocks.















