The American luxury jewelry brand Nigaam Jewels is launching a new collection, which will be available after the events in Las Vegas with Luxury/Jck. Nigaam started in 1970 in India on the initiative of Narendra Kumar Nigam, who founded a small company for cutting stones. In 1996 he opened an office in New York and presented the brand. The Nigam brothers have continued the tradition of gem jewelry, including the new collection which bears the name of Serpens.



The line includes jewels which, as the name indicates, are inspired by snake motifs. For the Serpens collection, the designers of the American Maison have chosen a pioneering technique using colored rhodium, an element of the platinum group, which is used in jewelry to add shine and brilliance to the metals of the jewelry. The addition of rhodium color makes the Serpens collection unique. In addition to colored rhodium, the jewels are made in 18-karat white and yellow gold, together with diamonds and natural precious stones. Pieces in the collection are available starting at $1,600.