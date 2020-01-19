Gold, emeralds and diamonds: Jemma Wynne’s menu











The jewels of the New York brand Jemma Wynne, between emeralds and precious kisses ♦

New York is one of the big cities, along with Paris, London and Hong Kong, where the jewellery is more lively: the witness is the activity of Jenny Klatt and Stephanie Wynne Lalin, who in 2008 launched the brand Jemma Wynne. Among other things, Jenny started to think about the jewelry, starting from the enthusiasm for the art of mosaic, admired in Europe. In short, by chance the two designers they found themselves to work together in the jewelry world and have decided to bring their brand. All American jewelers listing to you the celebrities who have bought or wore their pieces. Jemma Wynne is no exception: count among his fans January Jones, Rihanna, Kristen Bell, Scarlett Johansson, Mila Kunis, Camila Alves, Reese Witherspoon and Olivia Palermo. Among the novelties of the brand, there is also a truly original: a revolutionary new cutting-shaped lips for diamonds. The idea has become the capsule collection Bisou.



“As New Yorkers we are inspired by the city’s diversity “, tell the two founders. “Our vision is to create jewelry for women who want a sophisticated look, with a strong fashion sensibility, but easily. The point of view could be called that of a cashmere hoodie for the jewelry. Something rich, but comfortable. ” Retail prices of jewelry ranging on average from $ 995 to 15,000, but for special jewelry also comes up to $ 125,000. On the other hand, we are in New York. Rudy Serra













