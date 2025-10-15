Villa MIlano, bracciale cuff in fibra di carbonio, acquamarina taglio navette e diamanti
New Villa Milano Collection

The historic Villa Milano jewelry store debuts at Pad London with a new collection.

The historic Villa Milano jewelry store is participating in Pad London for the first time: it was selected by the Second Pétale Gallery, of which Arina Pouzoullic is founder and curator. For the occasion, Villa Milano has developed an exclusive jewelry collection. Among the key creations are the rigid carbon fiber necklace with a 43.59-carat aquamarine and diamonds set in 18-karat white gold, and the carbon fiber cuff bracelet, embellished with a navette-cut aquamarine and diamonds, also set in white gold.

Carbon fiber and aquamarine necklace

Rings include a hexagonal titanium and gold ring with a 4.67-carat green tourmaline, a rhomboid ring with green tourmaline and diamonds set in burnished and scratched 18-karat white gold, and a trumpet-shaped signet ring with an Asscher-cut brown diamond and brown diamonds along the shank, crafted in rose gold. Completing the collection are the Scudo earrings with 10-carat aquamarines and diamonds in 18-karat white gold, the drop earrings with chrysoprase and diamonds in burnished 18-karat white gold, and the model from the Gotica collection with rubellites, diamonds, and light blue sapphires in 18-karat white gold. Special pieces also include the Milano bracelet in oxidized silver and 18-karat yellow gold, embellished with diamonds.
Titanium and gold hexagonal ring with 4.67-carat green tourmaline

Lavender jade necklace

Aquamarine and diamond earrings

