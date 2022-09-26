









What girl wouldn’t like to be a Venetian princess? The idea appears attractive to a large number of women fascinated not only by the noble title, but also by the atmosphere of the most magical city in the world. And this is the idea behind the Venetian Princess collection by Roberto Coin, which is now being renewed. The collection, presented years ago, has over time added new pieces to its vast catalog. Now it’s the turn of new jewels with malachite and lapis lazuli inserts. The semi-precious stones are set in pink or white gold, accompanied by diamonds and the classic ruby ​​placed inside the jewel (a characteristic of the Maison). Furthermore, next to the gold with twisted thread there is also a process called style titanium.

The style, which is similar to that of the Princess Flower collection, is based on the motif of the four-lobed flower derived from the flowery Gothic used for much of Venetian architecture. This motif occurs in the oldest buildings in Venice in the openings between small close columns, in the openings above quadrilobate openings, in the decorations along the roof line. Jewels, like the palaces of Venice, communicate a sense of wealth and abundance. Worthy of a Venetian princess.

