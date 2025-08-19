Sutra, anello con tormalina paraiba di 19 carati e diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Gold and gems, the latest from Sutra

Sutra is a jewelry brand that has established itself thanks to its ability to combine a well-defined, wearable style with the pinnacle of fine jewelry. Sutra jewelry can combine Edwardian decorative motifs revisited with a contemporary twist, alongside reinterpretations of the Art Deco period, or with a Gothic flair. The house was founded in 2008 and is based in Houston, Texas, but has roots in India, the homeland of designer Arpita Navlakha, born into a family of jewelers, and her husband, Divyanshu Navlakha. Both are graduates of the prestigious Gemological Institute of America (GIA).

Sutra jewelry has not gone unnoticed in the US, having been worn by celebrities such as former First Lady Michelle Obama, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Halle Berry, Mila Kunis, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Rihanna, and Jennifer Hudson. Cascading earrings and finely decorated rings, rich necklaces and cuff bracelets: what truly characterizes Sutra’s jewelry are the colored gems that enrich the collections alongside diamonds.
