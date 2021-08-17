ANELLI, vetrina — August 17, 2021 at 4:30 am

The new opening rings and the earrings with bees: the jewels by Theo Fennel ♦

It would be unfair to describe Theo Fennell as an extravagant designer. Of course, the British jeweler has a style that can bewilder who is considering to necklaces and rings as products of an immutable tradition, with styles and materials that lend themselves to only small variations. It is not the case of Theo Fennel (we have already spoken here). On the contrary, even though its rings will seem a bit ‘strange, these are the works of one of the leading jewelry designers today.

Anello con immagine di Oscar Wilde è una famosa frase pronunciata durate il suo processo: The love that dares to speak its name (l'amore che non osa pronunciare il suo nome)
And his pieces are handcrafted and feed the collections of many fans. The design, of course, is eclectic, sometimes even bizarre, but not rely only on arouse a surprise: the idea of ​​making the mini containers rings which conceal a subject, or rather a story, is unmatched. “The jewelry should be something emotionally involving and that improves life”, explains the designer to synthesize his philosophy. So, here are other rings within small polar bears, a starfish or a precious pearl. The wonder is assured.

Anello apribile in oro bianco 18 carati con peonia intagliata in quarzo rosa e diamanti
Anello apribile in oro con opale di fuoco e diamanti e ape all'interno
Anello in oro con rubino, diamanti, smalto
Anello «Welcome to May», said Mole to Toad (Benevenuto maggio, disse la talpa al rospo)
Orecchini in oro, diamanti, citrini
Orecchini in oro, diamanti, citrini

Spilla-orecchino con teschio
Spilla-orecchino con teschio







