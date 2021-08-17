









The new opening rings and the earrings with bees: the jewels by Theo Fennel ♦

It would be unfair to describe Theo Fennell as an extravagant designer. Of course, the British jeweler has a style that can bewilder who is considering to necklaces and rings as products of an immutable tradition, with styles and materials that lend themselves to only small variations. It is not the case of Theo Fennel (we have already spoken here). On the contrary, even though its rings will seem a bit ‘strange, these are the works of one of the leading jewelry designers today.



And his pieces are handcrafted and feed the collections of many fans. The design, of course, is eclectic, sometimes even bizarre, but not rely only on arouse a surprise: the idea of ​​making the mini containers rings which conceal a subject, or rather a story, is unmatched. “The jewelry should be something emotionally involving and that improves life”, explains the designer to synthesize his philosophy. So, here are other rings within small polar bears, a starfish or a precious pearl. The wonder is assured.