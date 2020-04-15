New spirals for Gobbi











A spiral can lead up or down, it depends on the point of view: those of Gobbi’s jewels, instead, bring color. The pieces of Gobbi’s new Rainbow collection, which takes up the style of the Fairytale line presented between years ago, are made of white gold and multicolor sapphires (yellow, pink, blue). All the jewels are built around the spiral shape. The collection includes ring, earrings, tennis bracelet (price: 6500 euros) and necklace with pendant.



The design of the collection is that of Serena Pozzolini Gobbi, who also signed the previous collection. The venerable Maison, which turned 178 (it was opened in 1842), is a jewelery shop in the center of Milan that represents one of the historic boutiques also for watchmaking, with brands such as Rolex, Tudor and Patek Philippe. Currently the company is managed by Luca Pozzolini Gobbi, son of Gastone, great-grandson of the founder, together with Serena Pozzolini Gobbi. “We found the perfect symbol in the spiral to represent the DNA of our company and our centuries-old tradition,” explained the designer at the time of her debut. And now another tradition, the spiral, is added.















