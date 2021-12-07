









A new store for Crieri. It is a space inside the Brian & Barry Building (12-storey multi-brand store) in Milan. Together with the Crieri jewels, an area is reserved for the sister brand Poesia Gioielli. The space is located on the second floor of the store and is spread over 45 square meters.



After the opening of the showroom in Via Monte Napoleone in 2019, the company choice was to create a new environment in Milan in which to meet the final clientele, an important showcase located in the heart of the city, a space in perfect Crieri style in able to convey the essence of the brand at 360 degrees.

Alessandro Saracino, founder and CEO of Crieri

Crieri has over 250 stores in Italy, Poesia around 110. Other moves will follow at the opening of the corner at the Brian & Barry Building: the opening of the first Crieri single-brand stores, at least a couple by 2022. Inside the Milanese corner are all the Crieri collections are available, with a particular focus on the Bogotà collection, made of Colombian emeralds and diamonds, mainly composed of unique pieces. Crieri, a jewelery brand born in Valenza, is also specialized in the production of tennis bracelets, in countless variations. The Poesia collections, dedicated to a younger audience, instead play on color with the use of enamel.